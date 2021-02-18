Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Short Interest Update

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,710,000 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the January 14th total of 13,370,000 shares. Approximately 34.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 590,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.1 days.

AXDX stock opened at $12.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.40. Accelerate Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.11. The company has a market cap of $766.56 million, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 2.35.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

In other news, CFO Steven Reichling sold 24,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $311,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 30,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $314,236.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXDX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 2,008.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 39,827 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 185.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Accelerate Diagnostics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

See Also: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.