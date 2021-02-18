Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,177,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $59,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 13.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 2.2% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 29,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 0.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 110,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $51.85 on Thursday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49.

ACHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

