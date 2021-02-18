Abyss Token Achieves Market Cap of $3.45 Million (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. During the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. Abyss Token has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abyss Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00062018 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.31 or 0.00877906 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006767 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00030750 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00044597 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,601.24 or 0.04993659 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00049886 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00017419 BTC.

Abyss Token (ABYSS) is a coin. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss . The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

