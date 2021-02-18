Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its target price increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.51% from the company’s previous close.

ANF has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.54.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $26.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.82. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $26.67.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $819.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.27 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $3,812,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $453,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,255.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,094,292 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,173,000 after buying an additional 603,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 313.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 931,864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,972,000 after buying an additional 706,577 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,806 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,147,000 after buying an additional 17,208 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 532,735 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,437,000 after buying an additional 17,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth about $10,435,000. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.