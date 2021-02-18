A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

AMKBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Exane BNP Paribas cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.24.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 3.88%. Research analysts anticipate that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.