A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Short Interest Update

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,960,000 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the January 14th total of 3,900,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

AOS opened at $59.26 on Thursday. A. O. Smith has a 1-year low of $33.81 and a 1-year high of $61.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.11.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.85%.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $56,370.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,761 shares in the company, valued at $662,967.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 7,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $447,642.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,920.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,306 shares of company stock worth $625,444 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

