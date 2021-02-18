A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Short Interest Up 31.1% in January

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 88,600 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the January 14th total of 67,600 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 74,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $538,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,169 shares of company stock worth $1,762,653. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after acquiring an additional 14,665 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after buying an additional 85,400 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 50,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 20,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 12,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRK opened at $29.72 on Thursday. A-Mark Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $37.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $213.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of -0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.55.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 55.63% and a net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

AMRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital upped their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.