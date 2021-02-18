993 Shares in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Bought by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 993 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 2.5% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

KSU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.55.

In other Kansas City Southern news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total value of $287,015.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,337.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

KSU stock opened at $209.85 on Thursday. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $223.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.97 and its 200-day moving average is $192.09. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.51%.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

