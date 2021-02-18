9,142 Shares in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Acquired by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 9,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 18.3% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.3% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.0% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $821,473.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,863.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ OLLI traded up $1.53 on Thursday, hitting $94.92. 20,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495,954. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.55. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $123.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $414.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OLLI. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $128.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.29.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

