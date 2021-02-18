8,849 Shares in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Acquired by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,849 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Granite Construction by 12.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Granite Construction by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 8.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Granite Construction from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Granite Construction stock opened at $32.78 on Thursday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $35.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.66.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

