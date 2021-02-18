8,267 Shares in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Bought by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 92,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SQM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. HSBC raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

SQM stock opened at $55.63 on Thursday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $60.74. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 89.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $452.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

