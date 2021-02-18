800 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Purchased by Phoenix Wealth Advisors

Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 37,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPC opened at $51.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $60.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.71.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.27.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

