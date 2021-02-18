$786.17 Million in Sales Expected for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) will report sales of $786.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $794.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $785.00 million. Marvell Technology Group posted sales of $717.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will report full-year sales of $2.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Marvell Technology Group.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $750.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.01 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.46.

In related news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 11,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $605,044.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,324.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 19,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $910,007.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,597.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,019 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,552 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.40. 10,296,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,084,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Marvell Technology Group has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $55.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.31.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

