$77.85 Million in Sales Expected for Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) will announce sales of $77.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $77.70 million and the highest is $78.00 million. Universal Technical Institute reported sales of $82.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full-year sales of $333.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $331.13 million to $335.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $369.35 million, with estimates ranging from $360.00 million to $378.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Universal Technical Institute.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%.

Shares of NYSE UTI traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.72. The company had a trading volume of 98,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,261. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.24. Universal Technical Institute has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,991,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,867,000 after acquiring an additional 77,017 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 763,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 49,200 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 563,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 70,981 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 521,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 114,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 502.7% during the third quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 517,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 431,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

