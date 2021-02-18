$7.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) will report $7.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.90 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.02 billion. Philip Morris International posted sales of $7.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full year sales of $31.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.79 billion to $32.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $32.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.39 billion to $34.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS.

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $86.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $134.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.12. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,860,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,356,000 after buying an additional 740,235 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,234,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,814 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 8,407,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,040,000 after purchasing an additional 158,578 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3,856.2% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,820,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622,405 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 250.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,955,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

