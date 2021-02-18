6,763 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Bought by Spotlight Asset Group Inc.

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 490.9% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,380,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,078,469. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $48.12. The stock has a market cap of $151.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.