63,100 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Acquired by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 63,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,371,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 2.0% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% in the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $4.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $220.00. 1,405,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,739,893. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.43. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $230.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

