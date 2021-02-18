62,434 Shares in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Purchased by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 62,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 10,245 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 602.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 21,075 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE WOR opened at $60.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.61 and a 200-day moving average of $48.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.28 and a 12 month high of $61.83.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $731.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.30 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 24.09%. Analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey R. Klingler sold 759 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $43,171.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,822.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

