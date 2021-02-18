6,000 Shares in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) Purchased by Phoenix Wealth Advisors

Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EVGN. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Evogene in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evogene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Evogene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Evogene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Evogene in the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. 32.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evogene alerts:

EVGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Evogene in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Evogene stock opened at $8.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $229.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average is $3.84. Evogene Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $10.24.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter. Evogene had a negative net margin of 2,649.69% and a negative return on equity of 38.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evogene Ltd. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Evogene

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.