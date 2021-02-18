$508.97 Million in Sales Expected for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) to report $508.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Lease’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $517.40 million. Air Lease reported sales of $548.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full-year sales of $2.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Air Lease.

AL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Air Lease from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

NYSE AL traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $43.08. 13,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,515. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.98. Air Lease has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $46.04.

In other news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $1,006,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,006,483.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jie Chen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $1,049,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,000 shares of company stock worth $3,111,820 over the last quarter. 6.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AL. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Air Lease by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

