$494.53 Million in Sales Expected for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) will report $494.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $498.30 million and the lowest is $490.00 million. Flagstar Bancorp reported sales of $305.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.47. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%.

Several research firms have commented on FBC. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

FBC stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.18. The stock had a trading volume of 726,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,193. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $47.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $22,226,000. Algebris UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 105,587 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 11,020 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $1,289,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 462.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 116,989 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 96,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

