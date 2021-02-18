$483.75 Million in Sales Expected for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) will announce $483.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Herc’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $457.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $509.60 million. Herc posted sales of $540.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Herc will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Herc.

Get Herc alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HRI shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Herc from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Herc from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Herc from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.43.

Shares of HRI stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.00. The company had a trading volume of 193,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,822. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Herc has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $76.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22.

In other news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 70,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $4,621,089.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,926 shares in the company, valued at $13,823,627.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Herc by 40,000.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Herc in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Herc in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Herc in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Herc by 987.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

See Also: Operating Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Herc (HRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.