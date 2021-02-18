$413.41 Million in Sales Expected for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) will announce sales of $413.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AAR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $412.60 million and the highest is $414.22 million. AAR reported sales of $553.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that AAR will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AAR.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $403.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.42 million. AAR had a positive return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AIR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AAR from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Truist raised their target price on AAR from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on AAR from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

AIR stock opened at $39.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.35 and a beta of 1.84. AAR has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $45.84.

In related news, Director David P. Storch sold 29,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $1,159,245.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,587,034.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $102,681.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,260.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,591 shares of company stock valued at $2,271,918 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in AAR during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in AAR by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in AAR by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AAR during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in AAR during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. 85.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

