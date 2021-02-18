$4.77 Million in Sales Expected for Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) to report $4.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Five Prime Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.11 million. Five Prime Therapeutics posted sales of $3.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Five Prime Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $16.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.89 million to $20.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $18.65 million, with estimates ranging from $16.60 million to $20.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Five Prime Therapeutics.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FPRX. Wells Fargo & Company raised Five Prime Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Five Prime Therapeutics from $9.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.21.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $8,505,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,567,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,363,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 412,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 249,136 shares during the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FPRX stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.23. 4,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,540. The company has a market cap of $807.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 4.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.28. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $24.70.

About Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

