3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in 3M were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,757,156,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,855,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,223,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,336 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,688,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $751,013,000 after acquiring an additional 259,324 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 904,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $144,909,000 after acquiring an additional 239,446 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 346.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 291,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,568,000 after acquiring an additional 225,928 shares during the period. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,854 shares of company stock worth $7,506,011 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.23.

3M stock opened at $176.65 on Thursday. 3M has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $187.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

