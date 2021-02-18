3,772 Shares in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Purchased by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,772 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Pritchard Capital raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $116.25 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $80.06 and a 1-year high of $139.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.54.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $563.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.03 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

