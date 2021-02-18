3,372 Shares in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.0% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.3% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.6% in the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 11,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 38.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WAL shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.45.

In other news, Director Todd Marshall sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $4,412,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $351,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAL opened at $82.92 on Thursday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $83.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.76.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.55. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.88 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

