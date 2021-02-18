3,099 Shares in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,099 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 299.4% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DOX shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of DOX opened at $78.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $44.05 and a one year high of $78.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.27 and a 200 day moving average of $64.20.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Amdocs’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.