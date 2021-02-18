3,099 Shares in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,099 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 99.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amdocs by 33.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amdocs stock opened at $78.26 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $44.05 and a twelve month high of $78.50.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. Amdocs’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

