3,000 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Purchased by Glaxis Capital Management LLC

Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,000. NVIDIA makes up about 3.1% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,154,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 37,172 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $19,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 164.1% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 331,728 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $173,229,000 after acquiring an additional 69,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ NVDA traded down $10.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $585.50. 179,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,934,413. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $614.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.42 billion, a PE ratio of 95.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $542.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $524.38.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $552.97.
In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.
NVIDIA Company Profile
NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.
