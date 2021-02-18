3,000 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Purchased by Glaxis Capital Management LLC

Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,000. NVIDIA makes up about 3.1% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,154,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 37,172 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $19,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 164.1% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 331,728 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $173,229,000 after acquiring an additional 69,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $10.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $585.50. 179,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,934,413. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $614.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.42 billion, a PE ratio of 95.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $542.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $524.38.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $552.97.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

