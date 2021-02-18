$294.50 Million in Sales Expected for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to post sales of $294.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Zendesk’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $293.30 million and the highest is $297.00 million. Zendesk posted sales of $237.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full year sales of $1.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.38 million.

ZEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.31.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $153.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.62 and its 200 day moving average is $121.11. Zendesk has a 1 year low of $50.23 and a 1 year high of $166.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

In other Zendesk news, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total transaction of $230,934.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,656 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,848.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $635,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,191,131. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,122 shares of company stock worth $8,705,116. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Zendesk by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 68.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

