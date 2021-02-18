2,811 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Acquired by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,923.1% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 555.6% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $145.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.62. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $145.48.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

