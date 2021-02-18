2,395 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 158.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,173,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $88.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.02. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $55.58 and a 12-month high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

