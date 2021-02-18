2,333 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Purchased by ARS Wealth Advisors LLC

ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,126 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $592,000. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,848 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 291.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 16,880 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 12,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $118.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.74. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $120.53. The firm has a market cap of $159.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

