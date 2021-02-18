21,974 Shares in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Bought by Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIXX. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth $106,177,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $8,877,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $8,332,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $4,989,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $4,995,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CI Financial alerts:

NYSE CIXX traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.18. 6,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,295. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.20. CI Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $19.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1417 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of CI Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of CI Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of CI Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CI Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CI Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.17.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX).

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.