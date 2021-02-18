200 Shares in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Purchased by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 89.9% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP grew its position in IPG Photonics by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $237.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.60 and a beta of 1.48. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $98.04 and a 1-year high of $262.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 10.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $238.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.07.
IPGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $210.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.45.
In related news, Director Thomas J. Seifert sold 11,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $2,421,582.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,276 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,542.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 6,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $1,339,924.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,104,928.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,155 shares of company stock valued at $18,925,001 over the last 90 days. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
IPG Photonics Company Profile
IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
