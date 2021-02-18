200 Shares in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Purchased by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 89.9% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP grew its position in IPG Photonics by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $237.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.60 and a beta of 1.48. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $98.04 and a 1-year high of $262.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 10.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $238.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.07.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $210.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.45.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Seifert sold 11,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $2,421,582.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,276 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,542.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 6,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $1,339,924.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,104,928.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,155 shares of company stock valued at $18,925,001 over the last 90 days. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

