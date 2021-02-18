20 20 Capital Management Inc. Purchases 172 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,164 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.2% of 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10,079.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,079,517,000 after buying an additional 35,177,377 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,331,054,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,328,545,000 after purchasing an additional 576,587 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,351,296,000 after purchasing an additional 258,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 571,017 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,795,877,000 after purchasing an additional 189,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,308.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.89, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,237.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,203.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,900.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,924.51.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total value of $535,743.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,105.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,595 shares of company stock worth $14,700,832. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

