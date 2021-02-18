$2.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) will announce sales of $2.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.94 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.51 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond reported sales of $3.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full-year sales of $9.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.13 billion to $9.29 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.07 billion to $10.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Bed Bath & Beyond from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

BBBY opened at $26.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 2.10. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $53.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

