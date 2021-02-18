1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Stock Price Down 5.1%

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) shares traded down 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $54.36 and last traded at $55.25. 1,825,636 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 1,503,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.19.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded 1Life Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.86.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 7.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.18.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 60,867 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $2,606,933.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,593,471.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 15,000 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 941,808 shares of company stock worth $40,207,385.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 14,428.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

