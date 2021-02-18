1,928 Shares in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,928 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP William D. Eginton sold 17,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $2,113,213.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,232 shares in the company, valued at $6,192,625.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $737,132.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,344 shares of company stock valued at $19,300,010 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.11.

NYSE:AME opened at $120.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.82 and a fifty-two week high of $125.81.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

