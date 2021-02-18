1,691 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,691 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TMUS. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.96.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $121.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $135.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $1,320,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,142 shares in the company, valued at $16,660,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

