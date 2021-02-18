12,907 Shares in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) Purchased by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,907 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOT. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Total by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,453,178 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $899,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290,178 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in Total in the third quarter valued at about $50,298,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Total by 552.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,035,755 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,521,000 after acquiring an additional 877,076 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in Total in the third quarter valued at about $16,395,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Total by 17.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,044,140 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $104,413,000 after purchasing an additional 462,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Cowen lowered shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Shares of NYSE:TOT opened at $44.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.85, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. Total Se has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Total Se will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.9583 dividend. This is a positive change from Total’s previous dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. Total’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.74%.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

