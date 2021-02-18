1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI) Earns “Neutral” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DRI. Credit Suisse Group set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €26.23 ($30.86).

1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) stock opened at €23.47 ($27.61) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion and a PE ratio of 12.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is €20.86 and its 200-day moving average is €20.97. 1&1 Drillisch AG has a fifty-two week low of €13.29 ($15.64) and a fifty-two week high of €27.03 ($31.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access, 5G, and Miscellaneous segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile internet. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

