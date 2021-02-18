10,658 Shares in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TPX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,935,000 after buying an additional 120,656 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after buying an additional 126,541 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 11.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter valued at approximately $998,000. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TPX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

In other news, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $1,181,550.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,020,170.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 403,100 shares of company stock worth $11,069,269 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

TPX stock opened at $31.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $34.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.00.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.