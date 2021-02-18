10,607 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Acquired by Bell Bank

Bell Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2,486.4% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 63,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 60,667 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $5,802,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,576,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,728,000 after buying an additional 407,624 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Unison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $5,282,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BAC opened at $34.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.65. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

