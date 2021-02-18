10,596 Shares in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 11,004 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 65,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 20,532 shares during the period. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $523,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period.

Shares of MYJ opened at $14.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.15. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $15.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

About BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

