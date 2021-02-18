1,021 Shares in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Acquired by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.46.

TTWO opened at $195.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $214.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $202.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.29.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

Read More: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.