$1.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.82. International Business Machines posted earnings per share of $1.84 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full-year earnings of $11.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.67 to $11.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.13 to $12.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for International Business Machines.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.71 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,838,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,858 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,548,000 after purchasing an additional 943,571 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in International Business Machines by 7.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,261,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,834,000 after purchasing an additional 658,340 shares during the last quarter. RWWM Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 10,021.3% during the fourth quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 644,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,171,000 after purchasing an additional 638,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in International Business Machines by 190.0% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 941,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,583,000 after purchasing an additional 616,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $119.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,949,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,740,676. The company has a market cap of $106.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.48. International Business Machines has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $151.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

