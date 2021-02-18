$0.73 EPS Expected for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ventas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Ventas posted earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Ventas will report full-year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ventas.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VTR shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Ventas from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Ventas in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ventas from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.89.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $850,475.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 735,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,610,685.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 783,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,860,000 after buying an additional 95,041 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 447,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,792,000 after purchasing an additional 33,861 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ventas by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 471,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,116,000 after purchasing an additional 97,443 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ventas by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Ventas by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 56,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VTR traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.45. The stock had a trading volume of 119,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,818. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 47.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. Ventas has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $63.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

