$0.69 EPS Expected for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Qualys’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.72. Qualys posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualys will report full-year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.59 million. Qualys had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QLYS. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Qualys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist upped their target price on Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $116.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.80.

In other Qualys news, CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 43,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $3,933,791.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,282,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,356,629.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $2,319,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 237,883 shares in the company, valued at $33,436,834.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,156 shares of company stock worth $10,785,775 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $462,337,000 after buying an additional 289,897 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,054,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,484,000 after buying an additional 408,817 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 958,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,835,000 after buying an additional 26,356 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 934,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,833,000 after buying an additional 11,942 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 933,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,801,000 after buying an additional 120,067 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.03. The company had a trading volume of 561,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,014. Qualys has a 12-month low of $63.37 and a 12-month high of $148.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.16 and a beta of 0.79.

Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

